Agreement Has Clinic Acquiring Mercy, to be Finalized in February

Jim Michaels
Dec 8, 2020 @ 3:20pm
WHBC News

CANTON and CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mercy Medical Center in Canton is being acquired by Cleveland Clinic and will join the health system with regulatory approval on February 1.

Tuesday’s signing of the agreement gives the Clinic a significant presence in another northeast Ohio county, but CEO Dr Tom Mihaljevic in a Zoom conference with WHBC News says it’s about the two organizations working toward the same goal, serving the community.

Healthcare services at Mercy will continue as usual throughout the remainder of the process.

