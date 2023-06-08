Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as ferries travel up the Hudson River, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Air Quality Advisories are in effect again Thursday from Michigan to Massachusetts and down into the Carolinas.

Much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are under an advisory through midnight Thursday night.

The consortium AirOhio predicts the Air Quality Index will be mainly in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range between 100 and 150 for the Canton Massillon metro area.

But the AQI at 6 a.m. was 153, which is considered Unhealthy for all.

AccuWeather says smoke could reach ground level Thursday and Thursday tonight.

We were fortunate not to see much of that on Wednesday.