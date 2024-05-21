Air Advisory Up Again for Cleveland Area, Including Summit, Portage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Air Quality Advisory is up again Tuesday for the Greater Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to exceed 100, just as it did on Monday.

That’s when the index went briefly over 150, or Unhealthy for all.

The offending pollutant was and is ground-level ozone.

Air quality in the Canton-Massillon area is again expected to be in the moderate range.

That’s AQI below 100.