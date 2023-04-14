Air Advisory Up Friday for Metro Area

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2013, file photo, shows a poor air quality sign is posted over a highway, in Salt Lake City. A powerful state board is moving to require emissions controls on smoky char broilers at hamburger joints. Other measures set to take effect in northern Utah this year will force changes in everyday products, from oven cleaners to aerosol deodorants and hair spray. It’s all part of a comprehensive plan to curb smog that hangs over the greater Salt Lake region. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)