Air Advisory Up Friday for Metro Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s an Air Quality Advisory for the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area including Stark and Carroll Counties for Friday.
Same for Summit and Portage Counties, covered under the Greater Cleveland alert.
The issue on Friday is ground-level ozone, so take appropriate precautions if you’re in one of those high risk groups.