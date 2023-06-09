News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Air Quality Advisories Again For Friday

By Jim Michaels
June 9, 2023 7:52AM EDT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the Washington Monument as people walk on top of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Air Quality Advisories remain in effect throughout the day Friday for much of the area.

AccuWeather says we’ll continue to see those hazy conditions throughout the day.

The Air Quality Index for the Canton-Massillon metro area is forecast to be in the Moderate range, below 100.

For Stark County, the AQI was up in the Unhealthy for all range in the morning Thursday, but it dropped below 100 in the afternoon.

