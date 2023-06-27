Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams is throwing up the caution flag when it comes to what we breathe during the day on Wednesday, June 28.

He’s issued an Air Quality Advisory for Stark County.

Winds out of the northwest will bring particulate matter close to the ground from distant wildfires.

Adams recommends avoiding long or intense outdoor activities.

Here’s more from Canton City Public Health:

People with respiratory disease, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors are the groups most at risk and should consider rescheduling outdoor activities.

Questions concerning this air quality alert may be directed to Canton City Public Health, Air Pollution Control at (330) 438-4640.

The Greater Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties also have Air Quality Advisories in effect on Wednesday.

You can get the latest air quality readings for your area from airnow.gov