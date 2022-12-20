Airport CEO: CAK Now Lowest Priced in Region

CAK CEO Ren Camacho shows off one of the new jet bridges at the airport, part of the Gate Modernization Plan. (Akron Canton Airport)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport has transformed itself in three short years.

From the priciest airport in the region in 2019, now with the lowest prices.

CAK CEO Ren Camacho says it’s because of the loyalty of local businesses using the airport as well as the heritage airlines with better prices.

Credit too to low-cost carriers like Allegiant and Breeze.

As for that holiday trip, Camacho says check with your airline first, given the weather, and arrive 90 minutes early.

Christmas and New Years holiday travel by air is returning to pre-pandemic levels, up 13-percent nationally this year predicts AAA.