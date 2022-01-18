      Weather Alert

Airport Snow Deficit Disappears With One Snowfall

Jim Michaels
Jan 18, 2022 @ 6:15am
A worker drives a sidewalk snow plow down the middle of a street on Pittsburgh's Northside on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It didn’t take long to play “catchup”.

In one snow event, the Akron Canton Airport weather station is now slightly above average for snow for the season, having measured 21.7-inches so far.

That’s thanks to the 13.6 inches Sunday night into Monday.

One observer in Hartville measured over 15 inches.

There were other locations in Summit and Portage Counties reporting over a foot of snow.

