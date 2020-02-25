      Weather Alert

Akron Air Quality District Pushing Battery-Powered Push Mowers

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2020 @ 8:49am
Summit County Public Health

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties can take a step toward cleaner air this summer, with the help of the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District.

The arm of Summit County Public Health will give residents a hundred dollars toward purchase of a battery-powered lawnmower if they turn their working gasoline-engine model in.

They’re calling it “Mow Greener”.

