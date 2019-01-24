Akron Apologizing After Lackluster Snow Removal Effort

(ONN) – The City of Akron is apologizing for problems with its snow removal plans after residents expressed frustration over unplowed residential streets.

The city said in a statement that officials failed to provide timely service to all city streets in response to the recent winter storm.

Akron Public Schools reported that 12 school buses were stuck in snow yesterday morning and had to be towed to get kids to school.

Mayor Dan Horrigan has ordered a reassessment of all policies involving snow events, and the city said it was deploying all vehicles capable of plowing and removing snow to clear all streets as soon as possible and hiring private contractors to plow residential streets.