Akron Bus Killer Gets 18 to Life

Kavon Jackson (Courtesy Summit County Prosecutors Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron teenager who horrified city bus riders by killing a man on a Metro bus is off to prison for life, with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

Kavon Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded guilty to murder with a gun specification last week.

Police say Jackson who was 17 years old back in May of 2021 got into an argument with 21-year-old William Howell on a Metro bus at the downtown transit center.

Jackson then pulled a gun and shot Howell ten times.