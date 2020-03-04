      Weather Alert

Akron Canton Airport Working to Create Healthier Environment as COVID-19 Spreads

Noah Hiles
Mar 4, 2020 @ 5:58pm
Akron Canton Airport (Courtesy airport)

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the fear of the Coronavirus building here in the US each day, those in charge of one of the most at risk areas for diseases to travel and taking extra precautions.

President and CEO of the Akron Canton Airport Ren Camacho says in addition to the extra cleaning, the airport has a plan in place with the Summit County Health department if there were to be any signs of a serious case of sickness.

Check out the full interview with Camacho on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.

