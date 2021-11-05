Akron Children’s Begins ‘Shots for Tots’
Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday.
Their appointment book filled up rapidly.
Chief Medical Officer at the hospital Dr. Robert McGregor says the Delta variant of the virus showed that younger kids can get the virus, and some can get very sick.
Dr. McGregor told 1480 WHBC’s Jordan Miller that the younger set is getting a third of what adults receive, and that in turn reduces the impact of any side effects.
Akron Children’s has begun offering the vaccine in schools in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.
