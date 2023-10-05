Akron Children’s Offering Flu Shot Clinics, In-School Events
October 5, 2023 9:00AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital is making it easy for the kiddos to get that flu shot.
There are upcoming drive-thru events and flu shot clinics.
They begin next week with clinics in Massillon and North Canton.
Here’s the info drom Akron Children’s:
Massillon Flu Clinic
1149 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
Oct. 11 & Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.
North Canton Flu Clinic
6076 Whipple Ave., NW, North Canton
Oct. 14, 21, Oct. 28 & Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There are also a few in-school clinics coming up:
St. Paul School (North Canton), Oct. 18
Canton City Schools, Oct. 19