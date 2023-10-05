News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Children’s Offering Flu Shot Clinics, In-School Events

By Jim Michaels
October 5, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
Akron Children’s Offering Flu Shot Clinics, In-School Events
Getty Images

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital is making it easy for the kiddos to get that flu shot.

There are upcoming drive-thru events and flu shot clinics.

They begin next week with clinics in Massillon and North Canton.

Here’s the info drom Akron Children’s:

Massillon Flu Clinic

1149 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Oct. 11 & Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

North Canton Flu Clinic

6076 Whipple Ave., NW, North Canton

Oct. 14, 21, Oct. 28 & Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There are also a few in-school clinics coming up:

St. Paul School (North Canton), Oct. 18

Canton City Schools, Oct. 19

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
4

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
5

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash