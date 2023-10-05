Akron Children’s Offering Flu Shot Clinics, In-School Events

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital is making it easy for the kiddos to get that flu shot.

There are upcoming drive-thru events and flu shot clinics.

They begin next week with clinics in Massillon and North Canton.

Here’s the info drom Akron Children’s:

Massillon Flu Clinic

1149 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Oct. 11 & Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

North Canton Flu Clinic

6076 Whipple Ave., NW, North Canton

Oct. 14, 21, Oct. 28 & Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There are also a few in-school clinics coming up:

St. Paul School (North Canton), Oct. 18

Canton City Schools, Oct. 19