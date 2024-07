CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sentencing for two Akron residents who left a dog behind without food or water when they moved out of a rented northeast Canton home.

The 34-year-old man and 35-year-old woman will spend two weekends in the Stark County jail on misdemeanor convictions.

The dog was found dead when the landlord visited the property two months after the couple left.