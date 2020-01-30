Akron Detectives Investigating Homicide
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place last night in the west end of the city. Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Winton Avenue around 7:15 PM. When they arrived, they found a 33 year old male victim inside a parked car with gunshot wounds. Its been determined that an unknown suspect fired shots into the car, striking the man. He died hours later at the hospital from his injuries.