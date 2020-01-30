      Weather Alert

Akron Detectives Investigating Homicide

Noah Hiles
Jan 30, 2020 @ 3:24pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place last night in the west end of the city. Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Winton Avenue around 7:15 PM. When they arrived, they found a 33 year old male victim inside a parked car with gunshot wounds. Its been determined that an unknown suspect fired shots into the car, striking the man. He died hours later at the hospital from his injuries.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon