Akron Man Admits to Multiple Assaults
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police arrested a man last night after he admitted to being behind two separate assault incidents in the same day. Dion Bell is now behind bars.
Officers say he admitted to beating a 51 year old man to the point of unconsciousness Sunday night in the area of Copley Road and Noah Avenue.
After that, Bell allegedly fled to an area home where he got into another altercation, this time biting a 19 year old victim in the face. That victim declined prosecution.