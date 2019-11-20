      Weather Alert

Akron Man Arrested After Finding Explosive on His Front Porch

Noah Hiles
Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:35pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man was arrested at his home yesterday after alerting federal authorities that he believed a bomb had been delivered to his front porch.

Ironically enough the man was arrested on charges of possession of explosives.

Police say after arriving to the house of 53 year old Darryl Evege, the ATF and Summit County Sheriff’s Bomb were called to defuse the explosive device. After that, an investigation took place.

Information from that investigation along with a search of Evege’s home resulted in his arrest. He remains behind bars as the investigation continues.

