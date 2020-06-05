Akron Man Arrested for Double Fatal Shooting
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities in Summit County are investigating a pair of shooting deaths that took place last night in the city of Akron.
Akron Police responded to the 100 block of Brighton Drive for a shooting around 10:50 last night. A 13 year old girl and 24 year old man were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office. A 20 year old male was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victims have been positively identified as 24-year-old Derail Whisenant, and 13-year-old Ty’Leia Junius.
Detectives have arrested Erick Sarzosa, 20, of Akron in connection with the murders. Sarzosa was charged with two counts of Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Obstructing Official Business. He was booked into the Summit County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.