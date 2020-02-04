      Weather Alert

Akron Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting

Noah Hiles
Feb 4, 2020 @ 4:52pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the US Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested an Akron man yesterday who is connected to the shooting death of a 27 year old woman a few weeks ago.

Akron Police say detectives developed information that linked 26 year old Tyree Omenai to the fatal shooting of Tiffany Rhea. They believe it was Omenai who shot Rhea on January 22 in the area of Eastland and Bethany Avenue. He is behind bars now facing multiple charges.

