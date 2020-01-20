Akron Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police arrested an area man this weekend who used a fake police alias to swindle an elderly victim out of some cash. They say 36 yaer old Christopher Hysell called a 90 year old man under the alias of a detective with the Akron PD on December 9.
He convinced the victim to leave cash outside of his home as a part of a sting operation. Hysell was caught on video retrieving the cash. He was arrested at his home on Saturday just before midnight and remains behind bars.