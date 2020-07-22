      Breaking News
DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

Akron Man Arrested in Connection with Area Homicide

Noah Hiles
Jul 22, 2020 @ 2:03pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have arrested a 51 year old man from the city in connection with the death of a 59 year old woman whose dead body was discovered yesterday afternoon in the area of the 200 block of Annadale Avenue.

Akron Police tell WHBC News that the woman’s body was found in the woods with apparent stab wounds. Shortly after, an investigation started. Authorities found Kelli Clark driving the victims vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Clark was taken into custody and was questioned.

He is now charged with murder in connection to the victim’s death and has been transported to the Summit County jail. The victim’s name was not made available.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire