      Weather Alert

Akron Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Shooting His Mother

Noah Hiles
Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:34pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police arrested a man early this morning who allegedly shot his own mother.

Police say 38 year old Gerry Simmons shot his mother in the abdomen around 6 AM and then fled before they arrived. The 62 year old woman was found in the area of West Thornton and Yale Streets with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She informed officers that it was her son who had shot her and was taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Simmons was arrested shortly after in a near by area without incident. He remains behind bars.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon