Akron Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Shooting His Mother
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police arrested a man early this morning who allegedly shot his own mother.
Police say 38 year old Gerry Simmons shot his mother in the abdomen around 6 AM and then fled before they arrived. The 62 year old woman was found in the area of West Thornton and Yale Streets with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
She informed officers that it was her son who had shot her and was taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.
Simmons was arrested shortly after in a near by area without incident. He remains behind bars.