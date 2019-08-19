      Weather Alert

Akron Man Drives Through Dunkin Donuts

Noah Hiles
Aug 19, 2019 @ 4:33pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man took the term “Drive through” to a new level this weekend at an area Dunkin Donuts.

Officers say 70-year-old William Lavery drove his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe through the front of the Dunkin Donuts on Manchester Road in Coventry Township on Saturday afternoon.

Lavery reportedly was in the drive through lane, where he collided with multiple vehicles prior to crashing into the restaurant. His vehicle struck a customer upon entering the establishment. Three people were treated with minor injuries.

Lavery was charged with Driving under the influence, Driving under suspension, Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control and Negligent Assault.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole