AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may recall that deadly shooting aboard a Metro bus in Akron in May of last year.

Now-18-year-old Kavon Jackson has pleaded to a charge of murder, with a gun specification.

He’ll be sentenced next week.

The Summit County prosecutor says Jackson shot 21-year-old William Howell ten times as the bus sat at the transit center in downtown Akron.

Howell died at the hospital.