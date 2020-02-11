Akron Man Facing Charges for Accidentally Shooting Father
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22 year old Akron man is facing a negligent homicide charge after an investigation determined that he was responsible for the shooting death of his father.
Officers say Brendan May was arrested and charged yesterday morning after surrendering himself to detectives at the Police station.
The investigation showed that May improperly handled and discharged a gun, striking and killing his father, 51 year old Duane May, while inside their home located on Nesmith Lake Boulevard, late last month. Brendan will appear in court on Friday.