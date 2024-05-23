News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Man Killed During Wednesday Thunderstorm

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2024 8:43AM EDT
Courtesy Akron Fire Department

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man was killed in Akron Wednesday morning after a tree snapped in two and fell on the top of his house during a thunderstorm.

The Akron Fire Department says the 33-year-old victim was found in an attic bedroom of a two-story home.

A tree service had to be called in to remove the large section of tree before the man’s body could be removed.

That incident on Sumner Street near the University of Akron campus.

