Akron Man Killed in Perry Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Akron man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Perry Township Friday night.

Stencil Archie was a passenger in a crossover vehicle being driven by a Canton woman when the state patrol says she went off the road then overcorrected.

The vehicle rolling over several times.

Archieh died at the hospital.

The driver and a child in the vehicle are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Another child passenger had minor injuries but was still hospitalized.