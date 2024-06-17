News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Man Killed in Perry Crash

By Jim Michaels
June 17, 2024 8:35AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Akron man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Perry Township Friday night.

Stencil Archie was a passenger in a crossover vehicle being driven by a Canton woman when the state patrol says she went off the road then overcorrected.

The vehicle rolling over several times.

Archieh died at the hospital.

The driver and a child in the vehicle are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Another child passenger had minor injuries but was still hospitalized.

