Akron Man Killed in Perry Crash
June 17, 2024 8:35AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Akron man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Perry Township Friday night.
Stencil Archie was a passenger in a crossover vehicle being driven by a Canton woman when the state patrol says she went off the road then overcorrected.
The vehicle rolling over several times.
Archieh died at the hospital.
The driver and a child in the vehicle are hospitalized with serious injuries.
Another child passenger had minor injuries but was still hospitalized.