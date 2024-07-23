Akron Man Killed Walking Across I-77 Near Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man was killed trying to walk across the southbound lanes of I-77 near Bolivar over the weekend.

The state patrol says Jonathan Mandala was hit by a flatbed truck on Sunday morning.

Troopers learned he had been camping at the nearby Fort Laurens State Memorial.

Some of his belongings were found there.

It’s not known why he was walking on the interstate.

The truck driver has not been cited.