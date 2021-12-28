Akron Man Sentenced to 42 Years to Life in 2018 Lake Killing
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 41-year-old Akron man will do 42 years to life in prison for walking into a Lake Township home and killing a man.
Clifford Walters Jr. was sentenced Monday by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt in the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Brian Limoli.
Limoli was killed in his Cleveland Avenue NW home as the rest of his family hid in a closet.
Walters was found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges earlier this month.