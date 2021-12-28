      Weather Alert

Akron Man Sentenced to 42 Years to Life in 2018 Lake Killing

Jim Michaels
Dec 28, 2021 @ 5:19am
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 41-year-old Akron man will do 42 years to life in prison for walking into a Lake Township home and killing a man.

Clifford Walters Jr. was sentenced Monday by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt in the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Brian Limoli.

Limoli was killed in his Cleveland Avenue NW home as the rest of his family hid in a closet.

Walters was found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges earlier this month.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Engineering: Rebar to be Only Access Road From Route 62 to Amazon Warehouse
Dover Mayor Fires Three, Council President Says It 'Wreaks of Retaliation'
CFFD: Fire at Crematorium at Lawrence Animal Cemetery
Canton Council Redraws Ward Boundaries Due to Census Figures
Connect With Us Listen To Us On