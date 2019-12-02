Akron Man Sentenced to Life for Child Rape
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64 year old Akron who was found guilty in October for raping a teenager was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon. Juba Ali will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years of his prison sentence.
The Summit County Common Pleas Court also determined Ali to be a Sexually Violent Predator. In November of 2018, Ali drove a teen that he knew to a secluded area in Akron and raped her.
This was not the first time he did something like this. In May of 1998 he was found guilty of a rape in kidnapping to which he served 21 years in prison for. He committed this offense just two months after being released.