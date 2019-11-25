      Weather Alert

Akron Man Turns Himself in After Fatal DUI Accident Last Month

Noah Hiles
Nov 25, 2019 @ 4:32pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has turned himself into authorities after facing charges for a fatal drunk driving incident that took place in early October.

50 year old Andre Townsend was said to have hit a bicyclist at S Broadway Street and E Exchange Street just after 1 AM on October 1.

After hitting the cyclist, police say Townsend drove off the side of the road and crashed into a parked car. The man he hit, 50 year old Robert Friend, died later that day in the hospital. Townsend was arrested on multiple charges.

