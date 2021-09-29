      Weather Alert

Akron Man Uninjured After Forced to Crash Land Plane in Pike

Jim Michaels
Sep 29, 2021 @ 7:45am
A Cessna single-engine plane comes down in Pike Township, Stark County, after the pilot says there were mechanmical issues. he was not injured (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 68-year-old Akron man is OK after he was forced to crash-land the plane he was piloting.

The aircraft come down in a field just northeast of East Sparta in Pike Township Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Tri-Division EMS which responded says the crash occurred between Route 800 and Bowmont Street SE.

Robert Donahue was not injured.

The plane was not seriously damaged.

It’s not known where the flight originated.

