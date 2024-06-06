Akron Mass Shooting Update: Tips Coming In, But No Suspect or Suspect Vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re continuing to work the case, but still no suspect or suspect vehicle in the huge mass shooting incident at an outdoor gathering in east Akron last weekend.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Brian Harding says they have now recovered 45 shell casings from the scene, fired from five different guns.

They have recovered three guns from the shooting scene.

And Akron police updated the injury figure to 27, with two still hospitalized in critical condition.

27-year-old Lateris Cook of Akron was killed in the incident.

Mayor Shammas Malik said during a press conference yesterday that they have a different plan besides making an arrest and moving on.

They want to be involved in that area of the city for years to come.

As for safety regarding future events, he suggests party planners make their council members and others aware of those in advance.