Akron PD: Another Mass Shooting Victim

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron city leaders and the police department now say 28 people were struck or grazed by bullets in the June 2 incident at a birthday party in east Akron.

Police Chief Brian Harding explains that the one additional victim was grazed, and did not seek follow up treatment.

Chief Harding says they expect to have a more “substantial” update in the coming days.

The city is also working to create a Gun Violence Victim Response Fund.

27-year-old Lateris Cook was killed in the violent incident.