Akron PD Continues Looking for Trail Attacker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue investigating an attack on a jogger running along the Towpath Trail in the city late last month.

The 25-year-old medical student is OK now.

She had initially run past the young man who was sitting in the middle of the trail.

She says she was unable to breathe as the attacker wrapped his arm around her neck.

Another man on the trail scared him off.

The attack happened near the West Bartges Street trailhead.

Police say the suspect is a male, 17 to 19 years old, 5-10, with a thin build.

Call Akron police if you can provide any information.