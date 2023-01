AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron.

A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him.

Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car.

The victim was not hurt, but a nearby resident says gunfire struck her house.

Akron police are investigating.