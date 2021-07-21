Akron PD Investigating Tuesday Bank Robbery on Arlington
Courtesy Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have some pretty good surveillance images to work with in their search for a bank robber.
The Chase Bank branch in the 1600 block of South Arlington Road was held up Tuesday morning.
No gun was presented, but there was a demand note.
The suspect drove off in a red-or-maroon over silver F-150 pickup.
Here’s more from the Akron Police Department:
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.
Or Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.