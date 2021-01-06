Akron PD: Man Uses Bobcat to Smash ATM
ATM surveillance image of man seen smashing machine in Akron (Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are looking for the man who used some heavy equipment to try to either break in or steal an ATM machine.
The man used a Bobcat compact loader to damage the machine in the 1100 block of East Waterloo Road last week.
The man is seen in a surveillance image above.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For the Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous