Akron PD: Man Uses Bobcat to Smash ATM

Jim Michaels
Jan 6, 2021 @ 6:27am
ATM surveillance image of man seen smashing machine in Akron (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are looking for the man who used some heavy equipment to try to either break in or steal an ATM machine.

The man used a Bobcat compact loader to damage the machine in the 1100 block of East Waterloo Road last week.

The man is seen in a surveillance image above.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

For the Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

