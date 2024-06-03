Akron PD: No Suspects in Mass Shooting, One Dead, 24 Injured

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say they have no suspects in a mass shooting at a party in the city Saturday night.

One of the victims died.

In a press conference Sunday night, the Akron police department says they recovered two guns at the scene.

But many types of shell casings were among the 35 recovered.

100 people were at that event at Kelly and 8th Avenues in east Akron.

25 people were struck by gunfire or otherwise injured.

Two of the injured remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The man killed was 27 years old.

Police Chief Brian Harding and Mayor Shammas Malik are asking all of the 100 people at the party to come forward with information so this crime does not go unpunished.

A total of $22,500 in reward money is now being offered for those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Here’s more from the Akron PD:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Residents may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

 The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

 Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tip411 or by accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.