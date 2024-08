AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron police officer finds himself on the other side of the law.

Geoffrey Parker was arrested by BCI agents Friday night, facing sex charges related to minor children.

Parker is also on paid administrative leave pending the disposition of the charges.

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding says he’s sickened to learn of the charges.

Parker had been with the department for four years.