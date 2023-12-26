News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron PD: Officer Saves Man’s Life on High Level Bridge

By Jim Michaels
December 26, 2023 8:58AM EST
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old man will likely someday thank an Akron police officer who saved his life last week.

The despondent man was threatening to jump from the Route 8 High Level Bridge over the Cuyahoga River when he let go of the rail he was holding on to.

That’s when Officer Kyle Cunningham grabbed a hold of the man, bringing him to safety.

The man was being checked out at the hospital.

