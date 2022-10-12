News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron PD Officers Involved in Jayland Walker Shooting Death Back on Duty

By Jim Michaels
October 12, 2022 4:58AM EDT
Share
Akron PD Officers Involved in Jayland Walker Shooting Death Back on Duty
Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker are back at work with the department, though in an administrative capacity.

Chief Steve Mylett says he consulted with community leaders about the decision, with a pressing need to get more officers on the street.

He stresses these officers will provide only internal support, freeing up others.

The eight had been on paid leave since the incident in June.

BCI continues investigating.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured