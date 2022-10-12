Akron PD Officers Involved in Jayland Walker Shooting Death Back on Duty

Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker are back at work with the department, though in an administrative capacity.

Chief Steve Mylett says he consulted with community leaders about the decision, with a pressing need to get more officers on the street.

He stresses these officers will provide only internal support, freeing up others.

The eight had been on paid leave since the incident in June.

BCI continues investigating.