Akron PD: Shooting at Memorial Vigil, One Dead, Two Injured
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are calling it “senseless”.
Gunfire Wednesday evening during a memorial vigil in the North Hill area of Akron, killing one and injuring two others.
It happened on Wall Street.
A 30-year-old man in what police are calling a “large” memorial crowd was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Two other men have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say someone approached the crowd during the vigil and opened fire.
Someone in that crowd may have fired back.