Akron PD: Suspect Vehicle Located in Killing of 4-Year-Old Girl, City Man
August 9, 2022 4:41AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say they have located a suspect vehicle possibly involved in the shooting deaths of a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man one month ago.
Police say they located a dark-colored SUV in Cuyahoga Falls.
Such a vehicle was seen leaving the shooting on Boulevard Street.
Johnny Gaiter and little Jornei Tolbert were killed when gunshots rang out at a “party”.