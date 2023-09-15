News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron PD: Teens, Pre-Teens Arrested in Attack on City Woman

By Jim Michaels
September 15, 2023 5:44AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five young people ages 10 to 16 have been arrested and charged with felonious assault in the vicious attack on a 52-year-old woman at an Akron bus stop last month.

Three of the alleged perpetrators are girls.

Two are boys.

The victim had gotten off the bus on South Arlington Street when a group of juveniles began harassing her, soon punching and kicking the victim in the head and body.

They made off with her purse and cell phone.

She needed hospital treatment for facial and wrist injuries.

