Akron PD: Woman Pursues, Shoots at Car, Kills City Man

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Akron woman is charged with murder after a shooting incident Wednesday night.

Kaelyn Smith was arrested shortly after the 27-year-old victim died at the hospital where he had been taken by car.

It was while he was in that car that Akron police say Smith fired a shot from her car.

That happened at 27th Street and Carey Avenue just after an altercation at a Kohler Avenue home involving those two and a third person.