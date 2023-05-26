News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron PD: Woman Pursues, Shoots at Car, Kills City Man

By Jim Michaels
May 26, 2023 8:30AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Akron woman is charged with murder after a shooting incident Wednesday night.

Kaelyn Smith was arrested shortly after the 27-year-old victim died at the hospital where he had been taken by car.

It was while he was in that car that Akron police say Smith fired a shot from her car.

That happened at 27th Street and Carey Avenue just after an altercation at a Kohler Avenue home involving those two and a third person.

