Akron Pizza Delivery Driver Behind Bars After Phone Call Threats
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for making numerous threatening phone calls to area law enforcement and city administrative offices.
After backing his vehicle into a ditch following a pizza delivery he was making on Saturday night, 31 year old Byron Davis of Akron made calls to the Summit County Sheriff’s Communication center and the City of Green Administrative building where he threatened to kill people and shoot up the buildings if the county or city would not pay for the damages to his vehicle.
He was arrested on Wednesday on charges of telecommunications harassment, inducing panic and aggravated menacing. He remains behind bars.