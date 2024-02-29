Akron Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Belden Area

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Belden Village Mall area on Wednesday, one of two people facing charges in the shooting death of an Akron man on President’s Day.

Jontay Johnson is charged with aggravated murder and so is a 15-year-old boy.

The victim 26-year-old Carlos Godineaux was shot on Bellevue Avenue and later died.

Akron police also confiscated a handgun while making the arrests.