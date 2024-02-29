News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Belden Area

By Jim Michaels
February 29, 2024 7:30AM EST
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old man was arrested in the Belden Village Mall area on Wednesday, one of two people facing charges in the shooting death of an Akron man on President’s Day.

Jontay Johnson is charged with aggravated murder and so is a 15-year-old boy.

The victim 26-year-old Carlos Godineaux was shot on Bellevue Avenue and later died.

Akron police also confiscated a handgun while making the arrests.

