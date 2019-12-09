Akron Police Catch Area Bank Robber
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police have arrested the man responsible for a bank robbery in the city last week. 42 year old Tary Gilbert is now behind bars. After robbing the Huntington Bank in the 800 block of West Market Street on December 4, Gilbert attempted to do the same thing yesterday afternoon.
Police say he successfully robbed the Huntington Bank on East Waterloo Road just before 3 PM. However, he was caught and arrested shortly after after during a failed robbery at a Dollar General store near by. He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery and drug paraphernalia. Gilbert has also been connected to another robbery since was sent to jail.